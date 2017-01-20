Residents take part in Bridges Not Walls initiative on Donald Trump’s inauguration day

A group of Morpeth residents took part in an international protest banner drop that was organised to be on the same day as Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President.

One such banner – saying Build Bridges Not Walls – was displayed at Elliott Bridge, which leads to Carlisle Park, this afternoon.

The initiative began as the brainchild of Hastings ice cream man and homeless shelter worker Will Stevens in the aftermath of the shock election result in the United States last November.

It referenced Mr Trump’s desire to build a wall on the US/Mexico border and the words of Martin Luther King Jr and others saying that the world needs to build bridges, not walls or barriers.

It rapidly gained momentum and it received the backing of a range of activist groups, community groups and larger campaign organisations that share anxiety about recent political events both in the UK and the USA.

People in cities, towns and villages were then invited to do their own action.

The banner drop in Morpeth was organised by resident Pat Fuller, who said: “On the inauguration day, we took action to show our support for groups under attack here in the UK, across Europe and in the USA, and to reject the rise of hatred and division.

“We mustn’t let the politics of hate peddled by the likes of Donald Trump take hold.

“What happens next is up to us and by standing together, we can show that the rhetoric of fear and hate have no place in our world.”