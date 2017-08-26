Return of awards for businesses in town

Entries are now open for the second year of an event that celebrates the best in business around the town centre of Morpeth.

This year there will be nine categories contested in the Heart of Morpeth business awards covering a variety of sectors.

It is organised by Morpeth Town Team – with the support of Morpeth Chamber of Trade, Sanderson Arcade and sponsors Cookswell Citroen of Pegswood.

This year, two new awards will be presented. One will be for the best new business and the second for a window dressing competition allied to the Tour of Britain cycle race passing through Morpeth early next month.

Jacky Beesley, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Last year was the first year of the awards, which proved a great success among our business and retail community as well as demonstrating the quality of the offer, professionalism and first-class service delivered by businesses and shops in the town centre of Morpeth.

“This has been a tough year for businesses in the town but now is the time to celebrate, reward and look forward.

“Morpeth is a great place to shop, do business and enjoy yourself as the Heart of Morpeth business awards demonstrate so well.

“This year, we are anticipating another sell-out presentation evening as well as a record number of entrants chasing the awards.”

Winners will receive their trophies at a gala evening held at Riverside Lodge in High Stanners on Thursday, October 19.

The other accolades are manager of the year; customer service team; shining star individual award; the Emily Wilding Davison Award open to any woman working in a Heart of Morpeth business; independent retailer of the year; community engagement award and business of the year – an online vote open to the public by logging on to the www.moreinmorpeth.co.uk website as well as an on-site survey conducted in the town centre.

Last year’s business of the year winner was JoJo Maman Bébé.

Entry forms, along with the full awards’ criteria, can now be downloaded from the same website. They have to be received by the organisers by Monday, September 4.