Return of council’s big clean-up programme

Residents of Pegswood were given the opportunity once again to take part in a spring clear-out as the parish council began its latest programme of Big Clean Up Days.

The local authority was given a really clear message in its autumn residents’ survey that people living in the village would appreciate the return of this programme.

It provides skips, and councillors, along with volunteers from the Beavers and other residents, focus on litter picking and clearing a small area of the village for a few hours on a particular day.

On a Saturday earlier this month, residents were invited to clear rubbish they could not recycle and, with volunteers on hand, two skips were filled.

Beavers cleared litter from the large green at the bottom of South View and Patton Way, running along the train line.

Residents from De Walden Square and surrounding streets said they welcomed the return of this scheme – the next location and date will be publicised with a leaflet drop about a week in advance.