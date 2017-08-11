Rising star Tom lands top role at theatre in York

A Northumberland man has landed a top role at a leading theatre in the north, after a stint at one of the country’s most famous venues.

The new executive director of York Theatre Royal has been named as Tom Bird, who joins from Shakespeare’s Globe in London where he has been executive producer since 2012.

Prior to this, the 34-year-old was director of the Globe to Globe Festival for the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad, for which he won the Critics’ Circle Special Award with Dominic Dromgoole in 2013.

Tom, who was born in Ashington and then lived in Netherwitton and Morpeth, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining York Theatre Royal.

“The theatre is inspirational for the way it engages its community and I look forward to continuing and developing that work, while also making an impact nationally and internationally.

“I’m hugely excited about working with the board and all the staff at York Theatre Royal, ensuring the organisation thrives artistically and commercially, and remains the beating heart of York’s cultural offering.”

Emma Rice, artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe, said: “Tom Bird is an exceptional producer, leader and colleague. He is one of the brightest stars in the industry and combines the rare qualities of a fierce intellect, a curious mind and an ability to listen, change and adapt.

“We will miss him terribly at Shakespeare’s Globe, but our loss is York’s gain. We cheer him into this exciting new adventure with thanks, respect and heartfuls of love.”

The appointment was made by York Theatre Royal’s board of trustees.

Chairman of the board, Ann Green said: “We are very fortunate to be able to welcome a rising star.”