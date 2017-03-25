ROAD: Lighting cause for concern

Whoever designed the slip road on the south exit on the A189 for the Cramlington hospital needs to go back to the drawing board. It is dangerous at night as it is badly lit

Just after I indicated to go left on the slip road, a lorry was behind. Because it is so badly lit I had to slow down to see where the slip road was and the lorry missed me by inches. I was quite shaken up because the slip road is so short.

I can see that there will be a serious accident if someone is rushing to take a patient to A&E.

If any readers have experienced this, it would help to get something done before a tragedy occurs.

I would appreciate any feedback from Northumberland County Council.

Allison Horsman

Widdrington