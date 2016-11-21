Roads flooded: Police warning as region is battered by stormy weather

Northumbria Police are urging motorists not to use the roads in the North East unless they have to as the region is battered by strong winds and heavy rain.

A number of roads across the region have been flooded, including many in rural Northumberland and drivers are advised not to drive through flood water unless they are certain of its depth.

Police are out in force this evening to try to assist members of the public. No houses have yet been evacuated but the heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the evening before starting to ease off in the early hours of the morning.

Some of the roads affected by heavy rain include:

- The central motorway heading from the Tyne Bridge into Newcastle is flooded and traffic there is moving very slowly. Officers are at the scene.

- The central motorway heading towards Tynemouth is also flooded. Officers are on scene but one lane is blocked.

- The central motorway junction with the Great North Road is also flooded. It is passable but motorists are being advised to take care.

- The junction of Skinnerburn Road and Shotfactory Lane is also flooded in Newcastle. It is passable but motorists are being advised to take care.

- There is standing water on Scotswood Road in Newcastle in both directions. That road is passable but motorists are being advised to take care.

- Kenton Lane is flooded close to the junction of Kenton Road is flooded heading towards Gosforth. It is also flooded close to the junction of Salters Road.

- The eastbound sliproad from the Coast Road onto Chillingham road has been closed due to flooding in the area.

- Berwick Hill road near Ponteland is also flooded and motorists should look to use an alternative route.

- The Washington Highway roundabout for the A195/A182 has been completely closed due to 2ft of standing water. Diversions are in place.

- Leam Lane between the Lindisfarne and Whitemarepool roundabouts is flooded in both directions. The road is passable northbound but closed southbound.

- Ryhope Road in Sunderland is flooded in both directions close to the Shell garage which is causing traffic disruption in the area.

Many other roads in urban areas are passable with care and there is major disruption across the region.

Officers and local authority workers will be on duty through the night to try to ensure the roads are clear ahead of the morning rush hour.

The public are reminded that they should only dial 999 in an emergency. Call 101 if you require a police response but there is not immediate risk to person or property.