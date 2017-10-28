Roadshow a chance to air views on NHS

Northumberland residents are being invited to share their views on how the NHS can be fit for the future.

In November, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will be visiting communities to encourage residents to ‘join our journey’ and ‘talk about our ever-changing NHS’.

Thanks to advances in diagnostics, medical treatments and surgical techniques, procedures which were once only carried out in specialist centres are now common place in even small local hospitals.

More care can also now be delivered closer to people, out in the community and in people’s homes.

Claire Riley, the trust’s director of communications and corporate affairs, said: “We’re particularly keen to hear your ideas about how we can do things differently and make the most of our resources.”

The roadshow venues include Morpeth Market Place. NHS staff will be present here on Tuesday, November 14, between 2pm and 4pm.