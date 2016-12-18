Roadworks cause lane closures on A1 at Alnwick and Morpeth

There will be lane closures on the A1 at Alnwick and Morpeth this coming week, due to roadworks.

Morpeth: There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. Tomorrow, there will be a carriageway closure southbound between 8pm and 7am, with a diversion in place.

Alnwick: There will be a lane closure southbound for maintenance work. This will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, between 8am and 4pm.

Other roadworks on the A1 in the region:

Detchant: There will be convoy working in operation north and southbound for resurfacing work. This will take place from tomorrow to Wednesday between 8pm and 6am.

Junction 56 Barton to Junction 51 Leeming Bar: There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From Monday to Thursday, there will be a closure northbound between junction 50 and Scotch Corner and southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 51. All these closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place. This project is due for completion by summer 2017.

Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, Newcastle-upon-Tyne: There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. There will be weekly nighttime northbound closures to monitor and maintain the bridging plates. On Wednesday, there will be a carriageway closure northbound between 8pm and 6am with a diversion in place.

A1 junctions 68 to 69, Newcastle Gateshead Western Bypass: There will be a daytime lane closure on the northbound dedicated slip road for maintenance work. This will take place until Thursday between 10am and 3pm.

West Moor: There will be a lane closure northbound for survey work. This will take place on Monday and Tuesday between 8.30am and 4pm.

Roadworks on other North East major roads:

A194M junctions 1 to 3, South Tyneside: There will be phases of lane closure southbound for survey work. This will take place until Thursday between 8am and 4pm.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be various phases of overnight lane and carriageway closures north and southbound between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work. There will also be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes. From Monday to Wednesday, there will be a carriageway closure north and southbound on the A19 and A1058 between 8pm and 6am, with diversions in place.