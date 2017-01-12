Roadworks in town as sewer scheme begins

Motorists travelling through areas of Morpeth town centre are facing delays to their journey as sewer upgrade works have started.

The Northumbrian Water scheme that will take up to 14 weeks has resulted in temporary closures of junctions exiting on to Dark Lane at Dacre Street, Howard Road and Thorp Avenue and temporary traffic lights have been put in place to manage the flow of vehicles.

Members of the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade have been liaising with the company.

One of its committee members, John Beynon, said: “There were one or two problems identified on Monday (the first day of the works).

“They included a signage issue as vehicles were getting towards the end of the streets before realising the junction was closed off, so they had to turn around. Hopefully, they will be quickly resolved and people will continue to shop in Morpeth town centre.

“The disruption this week shows how important it was that the Morpeth Town Team and Northumberland County Council reached an agreement with Northumbrian Water to start the works in January instead of in the run-up to Christmas.”

The works involve installing a new foul (household waste) sewer to provide a new drainage connection for on-going and proposed schemes to the north and west of the town centre.

Paul Davison, project manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are working hard with our partners, including the local authority, to minimise the disruption from the necessary roadworks to help to keep Morpeth open for business.

“Any signage issues on the first day of the work have been resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this project.”

Weekly drop-in sessions during the works will take place every Tuesday at Morpeth Town Hall between 2pm and 4pm.

Residents can keep up-to-date, provide feedback and ask questions at any time at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk, clicking on the North Morpeth link.