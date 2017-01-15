Roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 this week.

A1 Morpeth: There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. From Monday 16 to Friday, January 20, there will be lane closures north and southbound between 8am and 5.30pm.

A1 Junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar: There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From Monday 16 to Friday, January 20, there will be a closure northbound at junction 56 with a diversion down and under the interchange. There will also be a northbound and southbound closure at Scotch Corner with a diversion up and over the interchange and the southern section of Scotch Corner interchange will be closed. Then on Saturday, January 21, there will be a closure northbound between junction 50 and Scotch Corner, and southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 51. All closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place.

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, Newcastle: There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. There will be weekly night time northbound closures to monitor and maintain the bridging plates. On Wednesday, January 18, there will be a carriageway closure northbound between 8pm and 6am with a diversion in place.

A1/A1M Gateshead, junctions 64 to 67: There will be various lane and carriageway closures north and southbound for structural repairs, commencing on Wednesday, January 18, until the end of February. On Saturday, January 21, there will be a closure north and southbound between junctions 65 and 66, taking place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place.

A1 Newcastle, junction 79: There will be phases of lane, slip and carriageway closures for resurfacing work. This will take place from Monday 16 to Thursday, January 26, between 8pm and 6am.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be various phases of overnight lane and carriageway closures north and southbound between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes. The footpath/cycleway on the A1058 over the Silverlink roundabout is closed for the duration of the works as part of the junction improvement works, a clearly sign posted diversion will be in place.

A19 Tees Viaduct: The A19 Tees Viaduct will be closed from Monday, January 16, for five nights between 9pm and 6am for routine maintenance. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.