Rugby club venue for landlords forum

Landlords and agents based in Northumberland are invited to an annual forum, which will take place in Morpeth.

The free event, now in its seventh year, is being organised by Northumberland County Council. Those who attend will receive an update on new legislation and it will also highlight any relevant industry issues and demonstrate the services on offer to landlords from the local authority.

Representatives from the Department of Work and Pensions and the National Landlords Association will be addressing the forum on a range of matters.

Topics this year will include landlord fire safety, the latest developments on Universal Credit, fuel poverty and energy efficiency and there will also be a number of traders exhibiting at the event.

John Riddle, cabinet member for planning, housing and resilience at the county council, said: “In previous years, this forum has attracted hundreds of landlords and agents from across the county and we are hoping that this year’s event will be as successful.

The forum is being held at Morpeth Rugby Club on Thursday, October 5, from 9.30am. Any landlord or agent wishing to attend should register their interest by the end of the working day tomorrow. They can do this by emailing privatesectorhousing@northumberland.gov.uk with your name and address, or calling the team on 01670 623073.