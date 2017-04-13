Russian honour for war hero Harry

The prestigious Russian Ushakov Medal was recently presented to Morpeth resident Harry Potts in commemoration and thanks for his involvement on HMS London, a Royal Navy Cruiser, in 1942 as part of the Arctic Convoys when he was aged just 18.

Their aim was to protect the Merchant Navy as it supplied Russia with food and essentials.

The 93-year-old is pictured receiving the medal from Consul General Andrey Pritsepov, of the Russian Federation, in Edinburgh at the one-to-one ceremony, where they discussed the important role of the convoys as they sailed the treacherous seas in freezing temperatures during the Second World War.

Harry was also given a personalised officer wrist watch.