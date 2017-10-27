Safe bonfire period is the goal for services

Emergency services across Northumberland, Tyneside and Wearside are joining forces in the hope that this year’s Bonfire Night period is one of the safest on record.

Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are all committed to doing what they can to make sure that the coming Diwali, Hallowe’en and bonfire season is a safe and happy one for everyone – and that includes their own staff.

They are advising the public to take safety measures if they are going outside to watch fireworks on or before November 5, particularly if they are planning their own display and/or going to buy items such as sparklers.

Dame Vera Baird, Northumbria PCC, said: “This is a busy time for our emergency services, who do a fantastic job, and it’s so important that we work together using our respective strengths to ensure the safety of everyone within our communities.

“I want people to have fun and enjoy themselves, while staying safe and out of harm’s way.”

The organisations are also advising that families celebrating Diwali and Hallowe’en take care with candles and ensure that children do not wear loose clothes around them.

Paul Hedley, Chief Fire Officer at NFRS, said: “Where possible, we encourage residents to visit organised public firework displays.

“But if anyone is planning their own firework display, we urge them to follow our safety advice very carefully.”