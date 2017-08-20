Safest large town title for Morpeth

Morpeth has been named as the safest large town in the North East, according to a new study.

It received the regional title following research by consumer research group ValuePenguin, which used the latest crime data for the study covering more than 50 towns and three million people.

Morpeth was ranked as the 12th safest town overall in the area. The survey included details of all types of crime.

Johnny Wearmouth, Conservative group leader on Morpeth Town Council, said the survey confirmed what he felt about the town.

He added: “Morpeth is a wonderful place to live, with a strong, inclusive, community and the fact that it ranked so highly in this study bears this out.

“People in this town look out for each other’s health and well-being and I think it is this respect for everyone which helps keep crime levels low.

“We also have excellent and hard-working police officers to help keep us safe and reassured.”

To see the study in full, go to www.valuepenguin.co.uk/safest-places-north-east-england