School achieves top class SATs results

Ponteland Middle School has once again achieved an outstanding set of results in the national SATs tests.

The school’s percentages for reaching the expected standards in the examinations for Key Stage 2 – which includes Years 5 and 6 and they are the first two years at the middle school – were as follows: 99 per cent in maths, 97 per cent in spelling, punctuation and grammar, 96 per cent in reading, 93 per cent in writing and 92 per cent for reading, writing and maths. The reading, writing and maths score was more than 30 per cent higher than the national average and it was at least 20 per cent higher for the single subjects. As for the ‘greater depth’ results, they were 75 per cent in maths, 74 per cent in spelling, punctuation and grammar, 75 per cent in reading and 28 per cent in writing. Headteacher Caroline Pryer said: “We’re absolutely delighted. It’s a school family effort and it’s a fantastic way to end the term.

“The pupils have put in a great effort and their outstanding attendance has been a key factor. Staff have worked tirelessly to enable our pupils to get to grips with the skills, knowledge and understanding of the new curriculum.”

She added that having set groups for English and maths in Years 5 and 6 has also benefited the pupils.