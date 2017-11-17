School and guests pay respects to Old Boys killed in action

King Edward VI School in Morpeth held its annual Remembrance service at the War Memorial in the school grounds on Monday.

The service was led by Simon Taylor, CEO, and Nick Rowark, school chaplain. They were joined by head of school Mark Simpson, guests, students who are members of local air and army cadet units and representatives from the school council.

The guests included Betty Hogg, Dave Hogg, Ted Gascoigne and Roger Vaughan.

Wreaths were laid by Edwardian Bernard Scott; Paul Carvin, chairman of the board of directors; Morpeth’s Deputy Mayor, Jack Gebhard; and three students.

Mr Simpson said: “We came together to remember all who have served in wars, but also 58 Old Boys and one member of staff who died in the First World War, 58 Old Boys and two members of staff who perished in the Second World War and one Old Boy who died in the Korean War of 1953.”