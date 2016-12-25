School forms a French connection

Another Morpeth school has developed a French connection.

In the course of researching a book that went on to be published earlier this year, Bridget Gubbins visited Le Merlerault and exchanged contact details with the Mayor and resident Pascale Bolin.

The children at l�cole maternelle in Le Merlerault with their present from Morpeth.

Bridget was later able to verify that William de Merlay, who was granted the barony of Morpeth soon after the Norman invasion in 1066, grew up in Le Merlerault.

This link has led to groups of pupils from École Ernest Millet near the village and Chantry Middle School and Technology College becoming pen friends.

The Year 1 group at St Robert’s RC First School in Oldgate have been learning some basic French this term after Carol Colquhoun, a retired French teacher, volunteered to come into school.

Carol is a friend of Bridget and they have enabled the school to establish a link with a kindergarten (l’école maternelle) in Le Merlerault.

St Robert’s pupils enjoyed sending the children in the French sister school their written French work, photographs and home-made Christmas cards.

They are looking forward to receiving a reply in the New Year.