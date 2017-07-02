School pupils tackle zombies problem

Groups of children at Newminster Middle School and Technology College in Morpeth recently enjoyed a post-apocalyptic world challenge.

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) collaborated with MWH Global, Procter & Gamble and IHC to organise the workshop, which saw pupils complete a number of disaster relief exercises after a fictitious waterborne virus outbreak brought about flesh-eating zombies.

Pictured are a team of Newminster Middle School and Technology College pupils doing a water filtration exercise under the supervision of volunteers from the Institution of Civil Engineers. Picture by Neil Denham.

They were tasked with making the best use of the resources available, which included building bridges and creating a water filtration system to filter out the contaminated water supply – with assistance from volunteers from Teesside University and Nissan.

The workshop was timed to take place a week before International Women in Engineering Day, which celebrates and promotes careers in engineering and technical roles for females.