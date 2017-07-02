School pupils tackle zombies problem

Groups of children at Newminster Middle School and Technology College in Morpeth recently enjoyed a post-apocalyptic world challenge.
The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) collaborated with MWH Global, Procter & Gamble and IHC to organise the workshop, which saw pupils complete a number of disaster relief exercises after a fictitious waterborne virus outbreak brought about flesh-eating zombies.
They were tasked with making the best use of the resources available, which included building bridges and creating a water filtration system to filter out the contaminated water supply – with assistance from volunteers from Teesside University and Nissan.
The workshop was timed to take place a week before International Women in Engineering Day, which celebrates and promotes careers in engineering and technical roles for females.