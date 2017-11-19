School support for shoebox appeal

Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station has contributed 32 shoeboxes to the Operation Christmas Child appeal.

About 25 per cent of pupils brought one along and a group of them are pictured with the shoeboxes wrapped in Christmas paper.

The Samaritan’s Purse appeal has been going for 25 years and of the 11.5million shoeboxes delivered globally in 2016, 4,703 of them came from Northumberland.

Items that can be included are a hat, gloves, scarves, soap, toothpaste, stationery, wrapped sweets and a small toy. There are some items that are not suitable and these include liquids, chocolate, books with a lot of words and anything of a religious nature.

Drop-off points for the shoeboxes include schools and churches and the processing centre in Northumberland is at Doxford Place Methodist Church in Cramlington.

It will be open tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday between 10am and 3pm.