Science comes to life at middle school

Pupils at a school in Morpeth enjoyed taking part in a range of activities that brought a set of subjects to life.

British Science Week is a 10-day celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) where organisations and groups are encouraged to put together their own programmes.

Northumbria Police delivered a crash scene investigation workshop.

And there was plenty going on at Newminster Middle School and Technology College, with some of the initiatives and workshops run by professionals.

The sessions included the following: rollercoaster workshop, education Lego, shelter construction, engineering workshop, straw tetrahedron, slime workshop, agile vs waterfall, physics workshop, coding and crash scene investigation.

One of the outdoor sessions at Newminster during British Science Week.