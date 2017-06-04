Search on for more Volunteer Buddies

A new Northumberland CVA-supported volunteering project aims to give some of the county’s hardest to reach unemployed people the confidence and skills they need to find work.

And the organisation is already looking for a team of new Volunteer Buddies, while training the first cohort to offer one-to-one support to individuals with multiple barriers.

This initiative is part of Bridge Project Northumberland, which is funded by the Big Lottery Fund and European Social Fund through the Building Better Opportunities programme.

Those interested need to be willing to commit to a minimum of one half-day per week, plus training prior to becoming a buddy. Out-of-pocket expenses will be paid and a DBS check will be required.

For more details, call Lisa Wackett at Northumberland CVA on 01670 858688.