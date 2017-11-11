SEND consultation event at centre

Drop-in events are taking place as part of a Northumberland County Council consultation about the 2017-2020 SEND (Special Educational Needs and/or Disability) Strategy.

One of them is being held in Ponteland Leisure Centre on Wednesday, November 22, from 1pm to 7pm.

The consultation, which is open until December 8, will also look at the proposed ideas on how to increase school place capacity to meet the demand for children with SEND in specialist and mainstream education.

Approximately three per cent of the school age population in the county, about 1,400 children, have complex special educational needs.

Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at the county council, said: “We are committed to giving all children the best possible start in life and to support them to reach their full potential.

“The feedback we get from this consultation will help us to ensure that the services and support we provide for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities are of the highest quality and have the maximum impact.”

Anyone with special requirements wishing to attend the event can call in advance on 01670 622742 or email Susan.Caisley@northumberland.gov.uk

Alternatively the consultation questionnaire can be completed online at www.northumberland.gov.uk/sendconsultation