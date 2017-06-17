Service support for students’ well-being

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is running a pilot initiative aimed at offering further support to former students of the Prince’s Trust Team programme.

Those who still wish to improve their confidence and deal with low levels of self esteem and feelings of anxiety and depression are meeting every Thursday afternoon for 12 weeks to share their experiences and to discuss and practice strategies for overcoming personal challenges that affect their health and well-being.

The students have been influential in the design of the programme by identifying the key areas they want to focus on, as well as the duration of the course and frequency of meetings they feel will work best for them.

Topics that have been covered so far include negative thinking, assertiveness and mindfulness.

In between each session, the group practice techniques they have discussed and record how it has made a difference in their own personal workbook.

As well as specific issues, they are looking at how their increased confidence and coping strategies can help them in the process of applying for employment and increase job satisfaction.

Participant Leanne Stanners said: “This course I have attended has been really helpful for me having more of a positive attitude and being more assertive.”

NFRS chief fire officer Paul Hedley said: “Addressing the health and well-being issues which affect our young people can help them lead happier and safer lives.”