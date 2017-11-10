Services to honour the fallen on Remembrance Day

Northumberland remembers the fallen at services this weekend.

Members of the public are invited to join staff, councillors and ex-servicemen for a Remembrance Service at County Hall in Morpeth tomorrow.

War veterans and representatives of the RAF, Royal British Legion, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and RAF Boulmer will join together to help commemorate the sacrifices of members of the armed forces and of civilians in times of war.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11am.

Accompanied by a Northumbrian piper, wreaths of poppies will be laid by Northumberland County Council civic head Coun Anthony Murray and by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, among others.

A bugler from the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will play the Last Post.

On Remembrance Sunday in Morpeth, a parade, led by Morpeth Pipe Band, will set off from the Town Hall at 10.35am and will march to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, there will be a two-minute silence, following which, wreaths will be laid.

Afterwards, the parade will reform and march past the Town Hall, where the Mayor will take the salute.

In Ponteland, a Remembrance Service will be held at the war memorial at 10.45am, followed by a two-minute silence at 11am.