Shortlist spot for Morpeth sewage system

A sustainable sewage system for Morpeth is one of six developments in the North East to have been shortlisted for the region’s top planning award.

These projects will be competing for the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) North East Awards for Planning Excellence. The winner will be announced on Friday, October 6.

Vikki Vansylvan, chairman of RTPI North East, said: “The finalists provide a mix of outstanding examples of planning, showcasing the continued emergence of the North East of England as a place for planning excellence.”

One of two nominees in the county, the North Morpeth Strategic Sewer, by Northumbrian Water, ‘responds to the identification of Morpeth as a location for growth in the emerging Northumberland Core Strategy through the delivery of a sustainable foul drainage strategy for multiple sites’.