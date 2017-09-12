Show in tribute to one of the founder members

The organisers of this year’s Ellington Horticultural Society Show were very pleased with the number of entries.

The 2017 event was in memory of William Calder, one of the founder members of the show that started in the late 1970s.

Dave Congo won both the parsnip and long carrot classes.

Known as Bill to his family and friends, he died a few months ago and he was show treasurer until he died.

As in previous years, the show weekend at the Ellington Welfare Social Centre concluded with the presentation of cups, auction of produce and raffle.

Society chairman John Boaden said: “I would say it was the best show we’ve had and the entries were particularly strong in the home produce and children’s section.

“It was very well attended – events like this bring the community together.”

Society chairman John Boaden, winner of the vegetables section, with his great grandson Toby, who won the childrens section.

He thanked all those who helped to make the event a success and praised the new treasurer, Joanne Congo, for her efforts.

Trophy winners

T Gibson Memorial Trophy (most points in vegetables section): J Boaden. Institute Cup (most points in flower section): A Dodds. Joan Burns Trophy (floral art): L Patterson. Mrs M Allison Cup (floral art): J Cooper. Mr R Strachen Challenge Cup (most points in children’s section): T Dodson. Ivy Howie Rose Bowl (home produce): A Dodds. Mr M McSparron Cup (most points in show): A Dodds. Industrial section: L Malone. Bill Calder Cup (best stand of leeks): J Beattie. Stan Elliott Cup (heaviest onion): F Dickinson. Stan Dickinson Memorial Trophy (best stand of dahlias): A Dodds. Raymond Tuck Memorial Trophy (best exhibit in vegetable section): J Boaden. Best shallot: J Boaden. Best pot leek: J Beattie.

Jim Beattie, who had the best stand of leeks, with son Dan, who was second.

Lillian Patterson, winner of the open floral art class.