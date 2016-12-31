Skating rink attraction at youth facility is a big hit

A busy second half of the year for Morpeth-based Barnabas Safe and Sound was rounded-off with some skating fun.

The rink was put in place at the Barnabas Stobhill Centre over a weekend and dozens of people from across the town came along to enjoy the facility.

In the summer, the community gym at the centre was officially opened just a week after Hayley Brown was appoi-nted manager of the charity.

A meeting/media room was unveiled there a few months later. It can be privately hired to small groups.

Other developments include updating the kitchen and the fire safety systems and the installation of new, more economical heating.

Mrs Brown said: “We’re well on our way to having a great resource on the doorstep for the community of Stobhill, which can also be accessed by the wider Morpeth community.

“The skating rink was a big success and it was a great way for everyone to come into the centre to have a look at what we do as a charity and find out how we support our young people.

“In between all these developments and events, we have been continually working with the people in our support accommodation and we have started a consultation with young people in Morpeth that looks at what issues are affecting them now and if they differ from the last consultation in 2008.

“This will help us develop and sustain both our housing support project and youth project to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our young people and, in the long-term, giving them the life skills they require to become independent members of our community.”