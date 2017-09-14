SLIDESHOW: Canine capers thrill the crowds

Dog-lovers were in their element at Kirkley Hall at the weekend.

There were canines of all shapes and sizes as the venue played host to The North East Dog Festival on Saturday.

Martina Finetti with Rena the Alaskan Malamute, who was judged to have the prettiest eyes. Picture by Jane Coltman.

There were dog shows, have-a-go activities, a fun fair, education marquee, main ring displays and a host of trade stands.

One of the main attractions was The Kipperidge Gundog Display Team, performing in the North East for the first time.

The multi-award-winning gundog trainers, Crufts main ring regulars, showcased a range of skills and games.

The main ring show drew huge crowds with stunt dogs, the Labrador high jump – and even rings of fire.

There were two dog shows, with classes including best biscuit catcher, best paw shaker, gorgeous golden oldie and wigggliest dog.

Festival tickets included entry to the onsite Kirkley Hall Zoological Gardens.

The organisers said: “Our small family team worked tirelessly to create an event that we could call the biggest dog show in the North East – and we well and truly knocked it out of the park.”

