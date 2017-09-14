SLIDESHOW: Delight for committee as show reaches milestone

The 40th Ponteland Parish Flower Show has been hailed a success.

Categories included flowers, vegetables, cookery, handicrafts and photography and there were quite a few entries from local children.

There was also strong support for the auction of produce after the show, which was run by a hard-working voluntary committee and took place in Ponteland Memorial Hall.

Those in attendance included Ponteland Mayor Alan Varley and notable artist Alan Reed was the painting judge.

As in previous years, a floral display was put together by Callerton Garden and Flower Club and Ponteland Floral Art Club – this year’s theme was notable dates.

The schedule was printed in colour to mark the 40th show and there was also a special card class in the children’s section.

Show chairman Syd Cowan said: “We were thrilled with how things went once again. It was a fine day and entries were up in most classes.”

On behalf of the committee, he thanked Ponteland Town Council, Cowell’s Garden Centre, Rotary Club of Ponteland, Ponteland Girl Guides (who provided refreshments at the event to raise funds for the group), the floral art club and garden and flower club, the businesses and individuals that advertised in the show programme and Memorial Hall caretakers Ron and Kathleen Whittington, who are retiring soon.

The trophy winners at the show were as follows:

Ellie Short, aged six, admires the fuschias.

Ponteland Parish Council Challenge Salver: J Harrington. Northumberland Fuchsia Society Trophy: JB Scott. Bobby Thompson Memorial Trophy, hybrid tea rose: G Stapylton. Alan Cowell Award: JB Scott. Bob Woolley Award: Ian & Jen. Ponteland Parish Council Challenge Rose Bowl: D Goodchild. Bobby Thompson Memorial Trophy, heather: J Turner. Bill Crow Memorial Quaich: J Turner. Tom bolam Shield: D Morris. Memorial Hall Leek Club Trophy: K Bissett. Memorial Hall Leek Club Onion Trophy: B Butcher. Ponteland Parish Council Challenge Trophy: B Butcher. Adam Wilkinson Trophy: J Harrington. White Challenge Trophy: B Butcher. Stan Dytham Memorial Trophy: B Butcher. Rotary Club of Ponteland Children’s Trophy: M Cassidy. Ponteland Town Council Trophy: K Boulton. Ponteland Ladies’ Circle Challenge Award: K Boulton. Mary Anderson Shield: M Cassidy. Stanley C Dytham Cookery Perpetual Challenge Trophy: C Dent. Margaret Dodsworth Championship Trophy, Senior: H Wood. Margaret Dodsworth Championship Trophy, Junior: B Reynolds. Thornhill Women’s Institute Trophy: P Morris. Women’s Institute Challenge Salver: B Morgan. Barbara White Memorial Trophy: M Bunt. T Geoffrey Willey Photographic Cup: M Sadler.

