SLIDESHOW: Plenty of tasty treats at Festival of Food and Drink in Morpeth

Families flocked to Morpeth on Saturday and Sunday, as the annual Festival of Food and Drink was a two-day event for the first time.

As well as the cooking demonstrations, stalls and competitions, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers marched down Newgate Street on Saturday, Morpeth Pipe Band played on Sunday, and there was a range of music acts on stage near The Chantry.

Katie Simmons, from The Pudding Parlour, is pictured with a colourful cake. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The event, organised by the Morpeth Town Team, Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade and Sanderson Arcade, also included a guest spot from MasterChef finalist Lorna Robertson.

