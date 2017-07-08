Slimmers donate bags of clothes to charity

Generous slimmers in Morpeth and Pegswood have donated clothing they no longer need to The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw in support of Cancer Research UK.

Various groups in these areas have collected 120 bags of garments, shoes and accessories from members who have lost enough weight to feel confident that they can remove these items from their wardrobes and drawers.

With each bag worth around £25 to the charity, those who participated raised in the region of £3,000.

Alison, a member who has lost three-and-a-half stone since January and dropped from dress size XXL to L, said: “Bagging up my old clothes and saying goodbye was like a celebration of just how far I’ve come.

“Thanks to the amazing support I get from my consultant Julie Burns and the rest of the group each week, I know that this new me is here to stay.

“I feel much fitter, confident and healthier than I’ve ever felt before.

“Cancer Research UK is a fantastic charity and it’s great to know the money raised from my donated items will help support life-saving research.”

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw aims to increase awareness of how keeping a healthy weight helps reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Bags of clothes were donated from the following groups: Morpeth Masonic Hall (Monday morning and Saturday morning); Morpeth Methodist Church (Monday evening and Tuesday evening); Pegswood Community Hub (Thursday evening).

Julie, who runs the Thursday groups in Pegswood, said: “The members never fail to amaze me with their weight loss results week after week and it has been great to see so many bags of clothes donated.

“When we collected them up and saw what a phenomenal amount there were altogether, and we realised what a difference we could make, the atmosphere was just electric.”

Among those supporting the initiative is singer and television presenter Peter Andre, who is a joint ambassador for the campaign and founder of his own Cancer Research UK fund after losing his brother to cancer.

He said: “I’m so thankful to the slimmers in Morpeth and Pegswood for being so generous in supporting the campaign.”