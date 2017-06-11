Society branch gets a fresh new look

Leeds Building Society’s branch in Bridge Street, Morpeth, was recently closed for five days for a major refurbishment.

It has now been officially re-opened by town Mayor Nic Best, who was delighted to see first-hand the new look facility while visitors enjoyed light bites and refreshments. From left, he is pictured with branch manager Vicky Reay and customer service advisors Laura Connolly, Samantha Hadaway and Verena Harrigan.

Vicky said: “We have taken on board customers’ feedback and Leeds Building Society is currently refurbishing all of its branches in the network.

“We have updated the entire inside and have made our inquiry areas more private for our customers.”

Also in attendance that day were representatives from St Oswald’s Hospice. Staff the branch have pledged the results of all their fund-raising activities this year to help the charity and will be tackling a variety of challenges to bring in cash.