Solar panels to be installed at fire stations

Two of Northumberland’s fire stations will become more energy efficient thanks to county council investment.

The local authority has approved proposals for £85,620 to be spent to provide solar panels for the Pegswood, pictured above, and West Hartford facilities.

Conservative councillor for Pegswood, David Towns, said: “I am pleased to see the approval for solar panels at Pegswood Fire Station.

“Once installed, the panels will save money in the long run.

“We will then be able to spend the additional funds on things like fire prevention initiatives rather than energy.”