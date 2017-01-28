Some new wheels for team thanks to firm’s employees

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has presented the Northumberland Special Olympics club with a new 17-seater minibus following fund-raising by employees at its Morpeth site.

Also in attendance at a recent event, which included the keys to the mini-bus being handed over to club secretary Helen Critchlow, were local supporters of the project such as members of Morpeth Lions Club.

The bus will support the team by providing transport for the athletes and coaches to upcoming training sessions, competitions and events.

The event was led by David Hunt, warehouse and facilities manager at CCEP Morpeth. He has been a key spearhead of the initiative, as well as being at the forefront of wider activities by the factory in support of the Northumberland club.

Funding support for the team now totals approximately £14,000. Money has come from activities such as raffles and tombolas, sponsored swims and various events – including the Morpeth Matters Photographic Exhibition and Auction, Morpeth Lions Annual Casino Night and CCEP’s Unified Sports tournament.

Jane Buckley, operations director at CCEP Morpeth, said: “It has been fantastic to see our employees fully getting behind the fund-raising project and supporting the local Special Olympics team in a way that will really make a difference and assist them in their day-to-day activities.”