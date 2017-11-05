Special classes to raise funds for cancer charity

A gym in Morpeth recently combined fitness and fund-raising.

A ladies’ night was held at the town’s branch of the Healthlands fitness club for women only in Sanderson Arcade to coincide with Breast Cancer Care’s The Big Pink initiative.

About 150 women took part in the classes, which included fitsteps, salsa and zumba.

There was also some retail therapy and prosecco available and many shops and businesses from Morpeth donated items and experiences to raffle and auction.

Breast Cancer Care is Healthlands Morpeth’s chosen charity for 2017 and more than £1,000 was raised on the night to add to the £1,000 raised in June. This takes the total to about £3,500 since the start of the year.

Owner and manager, Angela Brown, said: “The evening was a great success and it was all down to the efforts of the Morpeth members and Healthlands team, which also includes Suzanne Atkinson and Jenny Tench.

“The camaraderie was superb – with the whole gym involved in a party atmosphere.

“I am cycling from London to Paris in 2018 with more than 30 women from the North East in aid of three charities, one of them being Breast Cancer Care.”