Special disc to help Mayor’s fund-raising

As he did when he was in the civic role in 2014/15, Morpeth Mayor Nic Best has produced a special new limited edition Morpeth parking disc.

The previous set of discs raised £1,200 for the Samaritans of Northumbria and Coun Best hopes the new set will also do well for Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, the current Mayor’s charity.

They are available direct from the Mayor and also from the Town Hall and the Riverside Leisure Centre. The Mayor is interested in hearing from other potential outlets – email nic.best@morpeth-tc.gov.uk

He said: “For just £1 – the price of a standard Northumberland parking disc (Mayor’s disc is issued by the town council) – you can show your pride in Morpeth, support Wansbeck Valley Food Bank and park in any disc-controlled car park in the country, not just the county.”