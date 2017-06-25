Special seat to honour councillor

A new seat in memory of Lynemouth councillor Milburn Douglas, who died earlier this year, is going to be installed on Bridge Road.

His widow, Ann Douglas of Widdrington, will perform the unveiling at a ceremony on Friday, July 7, starting at 11am.

It has been donated by Lynemouth Parish Council and chairman of the local authority, Liz Dunn, will present the Honorary Freedom of the Parish of Lynemouth to Mrs Douglas in recognition of his eminent service

The 76-year-old represented Labour and was also an independent during his time as a councillor. He had been on the county council since 2008.

He served on Castle Morpeth Council between 1986 and 2008, was Mayor of the former borough twice, in 2005/2006 and 2007/2008, and became an Honorary Alderman in 2009.

Coun Dunn said: “This seat will benefit many visitors to the village, which Dougie, as we all knew him, was proud to represent on Northumberland County Council.

“He had a strong attachment to Lynemouth and lived here for more than 40 years in the shadow of the pit.”

The date was specially chosen to coincide with the 90th anniversary of the shaft sinking at Lynemouth Colliery and an additional short ceremony will also take place to unveil a new coal mining heritage information board, which has been donated by Lynemouth Power Limited.

The public facility commemorating Lynemouth colliery’s history has been produced by the parish council. It was written and researched by local historian and author Neil Taylor.

Residents and guests are invited to join members of the parish council in Lynemouth Miners’ Welfare Institute for refreshments afterwards.