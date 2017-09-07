Special year for popular community event in Pont

The 40th Ponteland Parish Flower Show is being held at the Memorial Hall on Saturday.

By way of celebration, the voluntary committee has invited children to design a 40th anniversary card and in cookery, there will be a class for a 40th anniversary cake where only the decoration will be judged.

There are also some new classes for this year’s show, with a vase of autumn foliage and a vase of ornamental grasses in the flower classes, and a small cucumber class and vase of herbs have been introduced for the vegetables section.

The children’s classes are completely revised, but still include some baking, and Me and My Pet has been added in photography.

New volunteers are now being invited to join and ensure the continuation of the show. For more details on this, submitting entries and timings for Saturday, call show chairman Syd Cowan on 01661 824459 or email syd.cowan@btinternet.com