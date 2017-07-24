Stepping out to raise money for hospice

Staff from Jobcentres across Northumberland saddled up for a challenge in aid of a hospice.

They walked and cycled nearly 100 miles to complete the St Oswald’s Way route, raising funds for St Oswald’s Hospice in memory of a colleague who was cared for at the facility in Gosforth.

Staff from seven Jobcentres, including Morpeth, took part and raised £2,819.17.

St Oswald’s Way is a walking route that spans from Holy Island in the north of the county, following the Northumberland coastline before moving inland and across the countryside to Heavenfield.

Ann Small, work coach team leader at Morpeth Jobcentre, said: “A dear colleague was supported by St Oswald’s for end-of-life care, so we really wanted to help the team at the hospice by doing some fund-raising.”

Allison Gill, customer services leader for Jobcentre Plus in Northumberland, said: “Every single member of team Northumberland contributed to this fantastic fund-raising effort – from the dedicated walkers and cyclists to those who participated in additional fund-raising events such as selling cakes.”

Danielle Callender, community fund-raiser at St Oswald’s, said the hospice relies on support from people across the North East as it needs £7million of voluntary donations each year to continue providing care for children, young people and adults.

She added: “We couldn’t do this without the dedicated support from local organisations and we are absolutely thrilled with the incredible fund-raising by staff from Jobcentres across Northumberland.”