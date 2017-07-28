Store staff dig in to improve plot

Work to transform an area of land at the Tommy’s Field allotment site in Morpeth has been carried out by staff at the Morpeth branch of Marks & Spencer (M&S).
Stores across the North East were given the task of finding a project local to them that would generate a long lasting benefit to the community under the M&S country-wide Spark Something Good initiative.
They were each allocated £500 and the team at Morpeth located a need for improvements at one of the allotments within Tommy’s Field.
This renovation would see raised beds being constructed, giving access to those with disabilities, and a bench installed as a resting area.
Nine members of staff from M&S Morpeth gave up their time over two days to take to the field.
They worked relentlessly despite heavy rain on both days and managed to achieve an outstanding transformation.
Almost Done!
Registering with Morpeth Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.