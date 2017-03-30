STREETS: Bring back name tributes

I agree with Arnold Baker’s comments on the passing of Milburn Douglas, (Morpeth Herald, March 9), particularly of him meriting a permanent tribute, such as a street being named after him.

Naming newly built streets and roads after important and popular local figures isn’t done as much as it was, and it should be.

Wouldn’t it, for example, have been better to have named the development on the former Cottage Hospital site after someone of importance to the history of Morpeth Golf Club, rather than opting for the name chosen?

It’s important to protect the history of the area and naming a street after someone who contributed to the local area seems a straightforward thing to do.

Robert Pollard

Morpeth