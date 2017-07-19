Students celebrate graduation success

Northumberland College has celebrated the success of more than 1,000 students at recent graduation ceremonies.

Five events took place at the college’s Kirkley Hall Campus where students were applauded by family, friends, employers and tutors for their achievements during the past year.

Awards were also given to students who had excelled in their studies or gone above and beyond requirements to develop themselves and fellow students.

At the college’s higher-education ceremony, Penny Marshall, regional director for the Institution of Civil Engineers, who is a champion of women in business and specifically with engineering, presented graduates with awards.

She said: “It was a pleasure to be guest speaker at Northumberland College’s higher-education graduation ceremony. I personally understand the hard work and dedication that goes into studying especially while working and all of the graduates should be proud and look forward to a great future.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Marcus Clinton, principal for Northumberland College, spoke about extended higher-education (HE) provision being offered at Northumberland College, as well as new campus developments, including the launch of its new £2.5million STEM centre at the Ashington campus and £1million equine centre at Kirkley Hall.

Mr Clinton said: “It was a pleasure to see all of our hard-working, dedicated students cross the stage to receive their awards. It is also wonderful to see more and more learners receive their qualifications each year as we continue to grow our HE provision.”

The College now offers over 30 higher education qualifications ranging from HNC to degree level, working in partnership with leading universities and this year, the college has built on its partnership with Newcastle University that offers foundation science degrees in animal management, equestrian performance and coaching, horticulture and arboriculture.

More HE courses have been approved and will be introduced from September 2017. These include BSc Top-Up degrees in agriculture, rural tourism and enterprise management and environmental conservation validated by the University of Cumbria, HNCs in applied biology and sport, an HND in public services and higher apprenticeships in engineering.

The college is also expanding HE provision from its Berwick Centre to make HE more accessible to those living and working in north Northumberland, including the foundation degree in event management.