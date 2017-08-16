Students represent region at youth event

A group of teenagers from Morpeth tested themselves against the best debaters in the country at the UK session of the European Youth Parliament (EYP).

Students from King Edward VI School’s Debate Society travelled to Liverpool to represent the North East in the prestigious competition after winning the regional event in Durham.

Over the course of the weekend, the team of eight competed against schools from across the UK, as well as Belgium and the Netherlands.

EYP is a charity that organises sessions of debate and discussion in European countries – both inside and outside of the EU – to give them an insight into the workings of the union and democratic government.

Mirroring its format, after the first day of team building students formed committees to work on their resolutions and when they had been completed, each committee presented and defended their resolution before it was debated on by other committees.

Sam Campbell, one of the students who took part in the competition, said: “It was a real honour to represent KEVI and the North East at the event and of the eight in our team, six of us had our resolutions passed by the committee, which was an excellent achievement.”