Success for younger pupils across Northumberland

Pupils aged up to 11 in Northumberland schools are being praised for their success throughout the previous academic year, rising above the national average in almost all areas.

Early Years children were five per cent ahead of the national average for the second year running with 75 per cent gaining a good level of development.

Children in Year 1 demonstrated excellent results within their phonics test, with 85 per cent reaching the expected standard. This is an increase on the previous year and an even further rise above the national average.

Children in Year 2 also outperformed the national average in all subjects – five per cent above in reading and writing and four per cent above for maths. A record number of county children reached the very highest standards in reading (30 per cent), writing (20 per cent) and mathematics (24 per cent).

Children in Year 6 have also risen to the challenge and exceeded expectations to outperform the national average in reading and writing. In maths, pupils have beaten last year’s results, but remain just behind the national average. The proportion reaching the very highest standard has risen in all subjects, by five per cent in reading and six per cent in maths.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “The results show that last academic year was very successful for our two to 11-year-olds who performed excellently across a range of subjects and exceeded national averages, placing them very well for their academic journeys in the years ahead and providing a strong platform to continue to build on the progress they have already made.”