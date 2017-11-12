Success on the menu for popular seaside inn

Seaside pub The Commissioners Quay Inn swept the boards in The Inn Collection Group’s inaugural Best of the Best Awards.

The competition attracted more than 2,000 customer votes across 21 categories, with the Blyth inn winning a whopping 16 prizes.

Fans of the waterfront inn ranked The Commissioners Quay Inn top in categories ranging from best overall establishment and most family-friendly inn, to best cask ale and best Sunday lunch.

General manager Daniel Evans said: “We are over the moon to have done so well in so many categories. The proof of the pudding is in the eating and the fact that these awards are voted for by our customers makes them even more special.

“We are proud to have won categories across every sector of our offering, from our food and drink, to our outstanding team.

“It’s a real coup to have that accolade from our customers and I would like to thank everyone who voted for us and to the team here at The Commissioners Quay Inn for the great job they do.”

Beal-based The Lindisfarne Inn narrowly missed the top spot for the best pizza category, taking the runners-up slice.

A close runner-up in the best fish and chips award was The Bamburgh Castle Inn, at Seahouses. The inn’s front of house and management teams were only just pipped to the post by The Commissioners Quay Inn in the awards’ two most voted for categories.

The Inn Collection Group operations director Sean Donkin said: “We were absolutely delighted by the response to our first Best of the Best Awards. Our customers cast their votes by the thousand to show what does it for them at our inns across the north of England.”