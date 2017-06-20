Survey for sample of residents

A number of Northumberland residents are being asked for their views on the county’s highways and transport services – from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

Their answers to the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland.

Northumberland County Council is one of 112 local authorities to sign up to a standardised questionnaire that will ask people exactly the same questions.

It has been sent to a random sample of at least 3,300 of the county’s residents this week.

This will be followed by a reminder, with local and national results to be published in mid-October. Since the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Those that receive the questionnaire can complete it online if they prefer – a short link will be printed on the front of it and they will be required to enter a code before answering the questions.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “As one of the country’s largest counties with over 3,200 miles of road, we fully understand the importance of maintaining and improving our network.

“This survey is another way for us to get a greater understanding of residents’ views on a range of transport and highways issues and enable us to work together to improve the lives of our many communities.”

The survey also gives local authorities the opportunity to share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.