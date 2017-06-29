Take part in family’s big pub quiz for good cause

A Morpeth family is giving people the opportunity put their knowledge to the test and enjoy a fun evening for a good cause.

The latest fund-raising event organised by relatives of Gary Hedley is the Big Fat Morpeth Pub Quiz, which has a top prize of £200 and prizes for the teams finishing second and third.

It will take place tomorrow at Riverside Lodge, High Stanners, from 7.30pm.

Gary and best friend Lee Pollard, also of Morpeth, died following a one-vehicle collision near Guide Post on November 19, 2015. They were aged 24 and 23 respectively.

Their love of travelling took them to many places and Gary visited Fiji in the summer of 2014. He stayed with a family at a village in the Nausori area and said the experience was amazing, although he believed the villagers deserved more support.

Following his death, the Hedley family have sent more than 60 special Gary’s Gift choir robes to the village and the proceeds of the pub quiz will go towards purchasing important items – such as pens, pencils and books for the children – to take with them on a planned visit in November.

Gary’s mum Jennifer said: “A total of 23 teams have signed up so far and others can come along on the evening. As far as we know, it will be the biggest pub quiz that has ever taken place in Morpeth.

“The support for the event has been fantastic and we’re really looking forward to it. The questions will cover a few different categories, there will be picture and music rounds and there will also be spot prize questions at the end of each round.”

It is a maximum of six per team and entry is £2 per person. In addition, there will be a raffle and buffet.

Gary’s Gift is also fund-raising for local causes, such as Cleaswell Hill School’s hydrotherapy pool project.