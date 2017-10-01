Takeaway food check warning for residents

Residents with food allergies are being urged to double check ingredients when buying takeaways.

The warning comes following the latest sample programme by Northumberland County Council’s Trading Standards service.

As part of this, six meals were bought from a range of Indian takeaways in the county where officers specifically asked for the food without peanuts.

The results from the council’s public analyst showed that peanuts were present in the food in four cases, making the food unsafe for those individuals who are allergic to them.

An investigation is under way and the businesses involved have been notified of the sample results.

Caterers with concerns about ingredients should call Trading Standards on 01670 623870. Customers with concerns about food purchased should call the Citizens Advice consumer service on 03454 040506.