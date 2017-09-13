Team runs half-marathon to raise funds for project

Runners from across the county were among those who did the Great North Run to raise money for mental health charity Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

They included police officers from the Morpeth neighbourhood team.

The charity’s Blue Light project provides training and mental health support for all uniformed service personnel in the North East.

Its programme has been designed to help those who are under constant stress and pressure in their job.

Northumbria Police has recruited a number of Blue Light champions within the workforce who offer specialist peer support and Community Support Officer (CSO) Holly Went is one of them.

She suggested a team take part in the half-marathon from Newcastle to South Shields and she was joined on Sunday by two others in the Morpeth neighbourhood team, PC Andrea Taylor and CSO Simon Beavers, and Nick Went of Northumberland CID.

CSO Beavers said: “I had two instances of minor surgery in the run-up to the event and only got the ok to run from the doctor two weeks ago.

“But I’m glad I did because even though I struggled up to the four-mile point, my legs accepted that they were going to have to run another nine miles and I was able to get into a good rhythm.

“The atmosphere was amazing and the crowds were brilliant, with some even handing out sweets and ice lollies to the runners.”

The group has so far raised more than £1,000 for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind through online fund-raising and other donations.

The charity had 35 runners this year, up from 10 in 2016. At the end of the run in the Mind marquee, all those involved met up to celebrate the Blue Light baton being in the North East.

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/tynesidemind/bluelightproject to make a donation to the project.