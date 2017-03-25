Team zip across the Tyne to raise funds

A daredevil activity has brought in a decent total for a Morpeth-based charity.

The team of 35 Contact Morpeth Mental Health members, friends and volunteers took part in zip wire ride – starting at the Baltic and going over the River Tyne – to raise funds.

One of the zip wire participants.

Mayoress Joan Tebbutt was among the group. Her husband, Coun Andrew Tebbutt, chose Contact as the charity for his year as Mayor.

Staff at its headquarters in Oldgate arranged for T-shirts to be made with the Contact logo on them and medals to give to the participants afterwards as a memento.

Contact chairman Rhona Dunn, who also participated in the zip wire, said: “As we waited to be harnessed the excitement was palpable, particularly amongst those who had not done a challenge like this before and that was the majority.

“It is quite awe-inspiring when you go outside onto the balcony ledge of the Baltic.

“You can see so much, but particularly you can see the other side of the Tyne where you are going.

“It is a wonderful exhilarating experience flying across the water and seeing the wonderful area surrounding the Tyne.

“Having gone first with Audrey Anderson, our manager, we were able to see all our excited members arrive safely on the other side.

“Our grateful thanks to all those who participated in this exciting adventure.

“So far we have raised approximately £3,000, but if anyone would still like to make a donation, please just drop-in to our centre in Grey’s Yard.”